WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:HGSD)

WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund (BATS:HGSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

