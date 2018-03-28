WisdomTree High Dividend Fund (DHS) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

WisdomTree High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3573 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This is an increase from WisdomTree High Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

WisdomTree High Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 3,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,953. WisdomTree High Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

About WisdomTree High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

