WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Ttl Div(ETF) (AXJL) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Ttl Div(ETF) (NYSEARCA:AXJL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2539 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Ttl Div(ETF)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Ttl Div(ETF) stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308. WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Ttl Di has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

About WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Ttl Div(ETF)

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

