WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (EES) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. 4,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,715. WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

About WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

