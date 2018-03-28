WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3728 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. 675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615. WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $97.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/wisdomtree-total-dividend-fund-dtd-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-37-updated.html.

About WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that defines the dividend-paying portion of the United States stock market. The Index measures the performance of United States companies, listed on the NYSE, AMEX or NASDAQ Global Market, that pay regular cash dividends and that meet other liquidity and capitalization requirements established by WisdomTree.

