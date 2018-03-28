WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of WisdomTree Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 3,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,395. WisdomTree Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

