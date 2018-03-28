3,681 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $105,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,537. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,055.48, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

In other Williams Companies news, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

