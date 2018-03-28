Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 10,745 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 72,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,059. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

