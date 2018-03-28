Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $4,667.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005061 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp. The official website for Woodcoin is woodcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

