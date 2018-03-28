Analysts Offer Predictions for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

WIR stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,770 shares. The firm has a market cap of $579.99 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$13.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

