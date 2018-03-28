WWE (WWE) Stake Lessened by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of WWE (NYSE:WWE) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in WWE were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WWE during the third quarter worth about $176,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WWE by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WWE during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of WWE by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WWE during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other WWE news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $50,417.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,019.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WWE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of WWE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WWE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $40.00 price target on shares of WWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WWE from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

WWE stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. WWE has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $2,763.48, a PE ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.84.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. WWE had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that WWE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WWE’s payout ratio is currently 117.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

