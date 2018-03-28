Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,945,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Genuine Parts by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,758,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,649,000 after purchasing an additional 632,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,856,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13,002.15, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

