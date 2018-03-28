Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 1,908 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,219 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,664,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 223,016 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,760 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,424 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,021,070 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,473 shares of company stock worth $6,296,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,860.10, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

