Xcel Energy (XEL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. UBS began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,484. The firm has a market cap of $22,160.00, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

