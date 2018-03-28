Xios (CRYPTO:XIOS) Price Hits $0.0917 on Major Exchanges

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Xios has a total market cap of $197,128.00 and $238.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xios has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Xios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinsMarkets and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xios

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

