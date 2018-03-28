Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DESC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DESC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 2,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/xtrackers-russell-2000-comprehensive-factor-etf-desc-declares-0-08-quarterly-dividend-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.