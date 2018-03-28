Yandex (YNDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $47.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search website in Russia. Blog searches offered by the Company’s website includes feeds from leading blog hosting and social networking sites in Russia, including LiveJournal, Vkontakte and Facebook. The Company also offers a wide range of specialized search, personalized and location-based services, including Yandex.News, Yandex.Market, Yandex.Mail and Yandex.Maps. Yandex N.V. and is headquartered in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YNDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Yandex to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,660. Yandex has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $13,535.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.94 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,731,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 462,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,940,000. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 208,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yandex (YNDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/yandex-yndx-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.