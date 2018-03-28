Yext Inc (YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.08 Million

Analysts expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post $49.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.56 million. Yext reported sales of $37.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $49.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $225.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.24 million to $300.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $97,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,420 shares of company stock worth $7,956,302 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 447,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,436. The company has a market cap of $1,094.77 and a PE ratio of -12.72. Yext has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

About Yext

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

