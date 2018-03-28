Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:YIN)

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Yintech Investment stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.07.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 19.38%. equities research analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YIN shares. ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Yintech Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yintech Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

