Yorkville Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,200 Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTG. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund by 50.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise MLP Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 31,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,583. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. It invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets.

