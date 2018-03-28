Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages predict that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. Owens-Illinois also posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $268,808.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 61.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OI stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3,671.55, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

