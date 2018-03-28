Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,126,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,374,000 after purchasing an additional 442,725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,440,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 352,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,656. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,459.56, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zacks-analysts-anticipate-pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-will-post-earnings-of-0-53-per-share-updated.html.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.