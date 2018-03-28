Zacks: Analysts Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post sales of $91.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.08 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $79.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $91.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.10 million to $402.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $465.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $474.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,983.48, a PE ratio of 383.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,322,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $337,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.39 Million” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zacks-analysts-expect-axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-91-39-million-updated.html.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.