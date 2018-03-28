Zacks: Analysts Expect Belmond Ltd (BEL) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Belmond posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Belmond will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belmond.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.62 million.

BEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Belmond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belmond during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belmond by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Belmond by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Belmond in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belmond stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 182,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,087. Belmond has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.78, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

