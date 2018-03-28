Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc (GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.39 Million

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $670.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.17 million to $685.00 million. GMS posted sales of $614.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $670.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,259,654.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 495,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $398,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,713.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,382 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 934,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 18.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GMS by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 249,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. GMS has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,248.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zacks-analysts-expect-gms-inc-gms-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-670-39-million.html.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.