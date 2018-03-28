Zacks: arGEN-X BV (ARGX) Given $91.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $91.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given arGEN-X BV an industry rank of 190 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research cut arGEN-X BV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on arGEN-X BV from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on arGEN-X BV to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in arGEN-X BV stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.20% of arGEN-X BV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

arGEN-X BV (ARGX) traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 206,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,056. arGEN-X BV has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

arGEN-X BV Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

