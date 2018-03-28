Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

AppFolio (NASDAQ APPF) remained flat at $$39.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,788. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,389.97, a PE ratio of 146.48 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $850,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 2,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 365,264 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $10,375,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. The Company’s mobile-optimized software solutions enable its customers to work at any time and from anywhere across multiple devices.

