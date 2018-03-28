Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to announce $12.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $12.25 million. Bank of Commerce reported sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full-year sales of $12.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $50.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $54.44 million to $55.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Robert H. Muttera acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $54,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,794. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,465.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,003 shares of company stock worth $204,655. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. The company has a market cap of $192.01, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

