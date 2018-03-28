Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $870.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BECN stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,927. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,646.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-42-billion-updated.html.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.