Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will announce sales of $35.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.40 million. First Defiance Financial posted sales of $32.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $35.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $145.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $153.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

FDEF stock remained flat at $$58.71 during midday trading on Friday. 15,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $605.03, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.93. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, Director Mark Andrew Robison acquired 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.83 per share, with a total value of $59,803.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,203 shares in the company, valued at $116,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,393 shares of company stock worth $193,263. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

