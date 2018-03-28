Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 495,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

