Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Kaman posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Kaman had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Kaman (KAMN) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 104,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,172. Kaman has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,727.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $602,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

