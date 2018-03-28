Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE WRI) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,491.46, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 595,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,697,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

