Zacks: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 224 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 291,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,124.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.64. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 687.10%.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 225,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

