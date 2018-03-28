Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Honeywell International (HON) to Hold

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell remains focused on increasing its presence in high-growth regions. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, the company is susceptible to material price inflation, which erodes its profitability. Given its international presence, Honeywell also faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, making an impact on its top-line growth. A geopolitical impasse due to various conflicts and disruptions may further affect the company’s international operations in key markets.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HON. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.38. 1,302,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110,499.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

