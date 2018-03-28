Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crown Castle International (CCI) to Hold

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, shares of Crown Castle grew 10.7% outperforming its industry's loss of 9.7%. Further, we apprecitae Crown Castle’s efforts to diversify its business from a tower operator to a fiber provider. The deployment of 5G network should drive growth on the company’s tower and small cell assets as the wireless carriers look to expand and enhance their networks. Extensive tower portfolio, increased demand for infrastructure, healthy leasing activity, continual buyout of towers and growing demand for mobile broadband are other positives. However, customer concentration is very high for Crown Castle. Consolidation in the wireless industry may reduce demand for cell tower deployments and is likely to impact Crown Castle’s top line. Evolution of new technologies may reduce the demand for site leases and increase the expenses.”

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs lowered Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 623,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,977. The firm has a market cap of $45,300.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $93.14 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Crown Castle International by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,155,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after purchasing an additional 211,293 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Crown Castle International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

