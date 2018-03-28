Zacks Investment Research Lowers VeriFone (PAY) to Hold

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results benefited from strong revenue growth in Latin America, EMEA and North America SMB vertical. The company’s mPOS device has gained good traction within a short span of time. Additionally, connected device footprint expanded primarily driven by strong growth in payment-as-a service solution in North America. VeriFone now plans to surpass 2 million connected devices globally in fiscal 2018. However, the company’s business has been affected by macroeconomic headwinds in emerging markets, which has resulted in increased pricing pressure for the company. Increasing competition and sluggishness in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions also poses concern. Divestitures of the Petro Media and the Taxi businesses continues to hurt top-line growth. Shares have underperformed the broader industry in the past one year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of VeriFone stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 314,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,663. VeriFone has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,800.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that VeriFone will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriFone announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in VeriFone during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriFone in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriFone by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,034,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,432 shares in the last quarter.

VeriFone Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

