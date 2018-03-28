Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Dominos Pizza UK & IRL alerts:

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,139. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (DPUKY) to “Buy”” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-dominos-pizza-uk-irl-dpuky-to-buy.html.

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominos Pizza UK & IRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.