Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FENNER (FNERF) to Buy

FENNER (OTCMKTS:FNERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fenner plc is a polymer technology company, which manufactures and distributes conveyor belting and reinforced precision polymer products. It operates through the Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products segments. Engineered Conveyor Solutions segment manufactures rubber ply, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications. Advanced Engineered Products segment manufactures precision polymer products including precision drives for computer peripherals, copiers and ATMs; problem solving power transmission and motion transfer components; silicone and complex hoses; seals and sealing solutions for the fluid power and oil and gas industries; technical textiles for medical and industrial applications and silicone based products and fluropolymer components for fluid and gas handling. Fenner plc is headquartered in Hessle, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of FNERF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337. FENNER has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

