Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Green Plains stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $920.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $400,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $793,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,374.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,245,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,382,000 after purchasing an additional 276,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,588,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 140,514 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,139,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 181,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 65.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 390,572 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

