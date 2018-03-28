OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 and a PE ratio of -2.18. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte accounts for about 4.5% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned 11.48% of OncoCyte worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-oncocyte-ocx-to-buy.html.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.