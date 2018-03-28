PPL (PPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP. PPL Corp’s earnings are expected to improve annually by 5-6% in the 2018-2020 period, thanks to the contribution from its domestic operations. However, in last three months, loss in the value of PPL Corporation’s shares was wider compared with the industry. Stringent emission regulation, high debt levels amid rising interest rates and risks of unplanned outage of power plants are some of the headwinds of the company.”

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.32 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,425. The company has a market cap of $19,051.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $295,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,940 shares in the company, valued at $821,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $159,422.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,978 shares of company stock worth $1,652,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,865,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,448.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,088,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $81,658,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,152,000 after purchasing an additional 783,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,175,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 752,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

