Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) to “Buy”

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRCB. ValuEngine lowered TWO Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TWO Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53.

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). TWO Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. research analysts anticipate that TWO Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWO Rivers Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About TWO Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

