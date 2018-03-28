Zayo Group (ZAYO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Zayo Group (NYSE: ZAYO) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “TELECOMM EQUIP” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zayo Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zayo Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 3.42% 10.19% 1.67% Zayo Group Competitors -74.27% -7.27% -3.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zayo Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 6 10 0 2.63 Zayo Group Competitors 602 2827 4413 211 2.53

Zayo Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.78, indicating a potential upside of 24.93%. As a group, “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Zayo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Zayo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zayo Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.20 billion $85.70 million 98.35 Zayo Group Competitors $2.14 billion $30.90 million 27.81

Zayo Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Zayo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group’s peers have a beta of 1.72, indicating that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zayo Group beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other. Its products include leased dark fiber, fiber to cellular towers and small cell sites, wavelength connections, Ethernet, Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity and cloud services. Its products and services enable high-bandwidth applications, such as cloud-based computing, video, mobile, social media and machine-to-machine connectivity. As of March 1, 2017, the Company operated 8,100 route miles of long haul fiber and 4,000 miles of dense metro fiber across Denver, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, Salt Lake City, Spokane and Boise, with on-net connectivity to over 3,100 enterprise buildings and 100 data centers.

