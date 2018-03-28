Zegona Communications PLC (ZEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on April 24th

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Zegona Communications stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.50 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 and a PE ratio of -2,587.50. Zegona Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.49).

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc is a United Kingdom-based company focusing on network-based communications and entertainment opportunities. The Company operates through Central Costs segment. The Company is engaged in acquiring businesses in the European telecommunications, media and technology sector. The Company’s subsidiaries include Zegona Limited, Zegona (Lux) SAR.L, Parselaya S.L.

