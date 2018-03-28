Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,145 KT Corp (KT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KT during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KT by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

KT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of KT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About KT

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business.

