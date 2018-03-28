Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,070,000 after acquiring an additional 269,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $246,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,632.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,286,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

SYNNEX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,222. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4,663.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.10. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SYNNEX

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

