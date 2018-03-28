Zennies (ZENI) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Zennies has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zennies has a market cap of $792,455.00 and approximately $2,749.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000867 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Zennies

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

