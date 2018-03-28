Zero (ZER) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Zero has a market cap of $2.46 million and $11,412.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00011512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00669185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.48 or 0.02660700 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00241667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00048618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00079000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00353495 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 2,684,820 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zero-currency.com. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

