Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $15.13 Million

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $63,070.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00722839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

